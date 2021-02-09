BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,224 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

