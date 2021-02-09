BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 387 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Equinix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equinix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 58,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $747.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 146.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

