BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 44,500 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

