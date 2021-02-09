BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 541 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,662.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 749.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 54,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $532.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

