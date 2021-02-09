Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $109,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

AVGO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,795. The firm has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.