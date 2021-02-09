Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 601,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

