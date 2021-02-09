Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 9,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,208. American Well has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65.

American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

