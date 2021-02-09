Brokerages Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $460,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 102,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 542.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

