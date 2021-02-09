Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post $123.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $155.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $473.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.02 million to $475.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $506.10 million, with estimates ranging from $501.29 million to $512.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in GP Strategies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

