Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.49. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

