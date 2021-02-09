Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report sales of $54.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.86 million and the highest is $56.56 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $60.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $215.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.98 million to $216.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.22 million, with estimates ranging from $227.86 million to $251.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MAIN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

