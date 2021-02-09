Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $60.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.58 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $143.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $266.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $273.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $396.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,867 shares of company stock worth $1,211,548. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $838.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

