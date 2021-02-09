Brokerages Anticipate STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 2,100,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,219. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $42.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 186,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

