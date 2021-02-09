Brokerages Anticipate Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $0.30. Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 13,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,900. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Vistra has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $47,980,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.