Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Colfax reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 20.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after buying an additional 242,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

