Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of FN stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.38. 2,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,892 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

