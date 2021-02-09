Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Kingstone Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 million, a PE ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

