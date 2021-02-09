Brokerages Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Southern Copper reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.23 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,877,959.29. Over the last three months, insiders sold 898,064 shares of company stock worth $52,707,979. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

