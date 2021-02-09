Brokerages Set Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) PT at $42.60

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

