Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) PT at $56.25

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRTX stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 5,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

