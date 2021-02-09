Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $114.34

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.