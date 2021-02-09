Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) PT at $15.25

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 375,356 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 135,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

