Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) PT at $329.65

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

RNG traded up $16.77 on Friday, hitting $426.01. 10,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,750. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $420.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of -332.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,907 shares of company stock valued at $71,109,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

