Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $59.90

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of R opened at $68.48 on Friday. Ryder System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 167.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 444,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 179,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

