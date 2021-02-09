Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) PT at $48.71

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $68,106.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $829,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,078 shares of company stock worth $4,389,599 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 615,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5,903.10 and a beta of 2.01.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.