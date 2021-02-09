Brokers Offer Predictions for Britvic plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Britvic in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45.

BTVCY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.50.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

