Brokers Offer Predictions for Foran Mining Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Foran Mining in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

CVE FOM opened at C$0.76 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$134.00 million and a PE ratio of -95.00.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.