Brokers Offer Predictions for Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $121.23 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

