Brokers Offer Predictions for PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

