Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

BBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 in the last ninety days.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

