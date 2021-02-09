Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

BBU opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.