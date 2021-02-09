Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 26th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

