Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

