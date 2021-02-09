BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $472.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 302.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

