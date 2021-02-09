Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Up 147.5% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 73.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and $116.39 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00007394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 147.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00214346 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00195406 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061611 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,218,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,843,159 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.