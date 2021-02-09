Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CHI opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.