Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

CXB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (CVE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

