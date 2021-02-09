California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $150,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,841,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,351,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.