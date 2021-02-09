California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 52,614 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $114,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

