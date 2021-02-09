California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 53,650 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Digital Realty Trust worth $124,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.15.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

