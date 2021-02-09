California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 27,891 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $131,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.