California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $119,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 122,673 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $4,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

