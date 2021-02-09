California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,915 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $160,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $101,866,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after buying an additional 204,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,535,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.