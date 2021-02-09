Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (COG.L) (LON:COG) Shares Gap Up to $75.00

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (COG.L) (LON:COG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $80.50. Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (COG.L) shares last traded at $78.10, with a volume of 23,539 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.34 million and a P/E ratio of -13.42.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

