Camden National Bank Has $765,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $190.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

