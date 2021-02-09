Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.44

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$19.39, with a volume of 177051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,565.00.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

