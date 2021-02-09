Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday.

CF opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.72.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

