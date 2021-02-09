Canaccord Genuity Increases Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.24

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

TSE MOZ traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.21. 674,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,082. The company has a current ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$678.61 million and a PE ratio of -82.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.52. Marathon Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950. Also, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Insiders have sold 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,134 in the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

