Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

CFX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

TSE:CFX traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.20. 12,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.10. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.15 million and a P/E ratio of -19.01.

Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

