Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.43

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.43 and last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 299477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

